L&T's Aerospace Ambitions: A Game-Changer in India's Space Sector

Larsen & Toubro, India's leading private defense manufacturer, is expanding its aerospace division, focusing on launch vehicle and satellite production. Collaborating with Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T is building the first private Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The move aligns with India's push to liberalize its space sector and attract global investments.

Larsen & Toubro, a cornerstone of India's industrial sector, is turning its sights towards aerospace as a key growth area. As the government reduces its dependency on imports and encourages private-sector involvement, L&T is poised to become a formidable player in launch vehicle and satellite manufacturing.

At its Coimbatore facility in Tamil Nadu, L&T is assembling India's first privately built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This initiative is part of its broader strategy to amplify its space-related ventures. The Indian government's new policies on privatization and foreign investments have been pivotal in this shift.

L&T's Senior Vice President, AT Ramchandani, highlighted the company's extensive experience in high-tech manufacturing during a facility tour. He noted the global launch vehicle market's projected growth and emphasized India's aim to capture a significant slice of this lucrative industry, echoing space industry trends seen in the U.S. and Europe.

