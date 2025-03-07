Trump's Cryptocurrency Summit: Forging America's Crypto Future at the White House

This Friday, key figures in the cryptocurrency industry will gather at the White House for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The primary agenda is to discuss Trump's strategic vision for transforming America into the 'crypto capital of the world.'

Confirmed attendees include Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, and Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, along with Vlad Tenev from Robinhood Markets. The summit aims to clarify Trump's directive on forming a strategic reserve of cryptocurrency, including bitcoin and potentially four other alternative coins.

The White House has emphasized a collaborative approach, inviting input from industry leaders. This move sparks optimism about crypto's recognition as a mainstream asset, as well as concerns regarding potential regulatory impacts and conflict of interest due to Trump's previous financial involvement in crypto businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)