Left Menu

Odisha's Farmers' Bandh Sparks Political Ripples

Political parties in Odisha, including Congress and CPI(M), have extended support to a state-wide bandh called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) for January 28. The farmers' strike demands support for farmer input costs, opposes electricity smart meters, and protests replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:16 IST
Odisha's Farmers' Bandh Sparks Political Ripples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that underscores political unity for farmer rights in Odisha, the Congress and CPI(M) have thrown their weight behind a state-wide bandh called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS). The farmer group's demands include input assistance and the elimination of middlemen in the procurement process.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has urged district units to back the January 28 bandh, aligning their stance with the farmers' cause. The BJD, while not publicly endorsing the strike, commended NNKS for championing farmer issues, aligning with their own planned agitation.

The NNKS is also protesting additional grievances such as the imposition of smart electricity meters and changes to rural employment schemes. While essential services remain operational, the bandh's impact on public life remains to be seen amid political debates over its legitimacy and objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026