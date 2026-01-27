Odisha's Farmers' Bandh Sparks Political Ripples

In a move that underscores political unity for farmer rights in Odisha, the Congress and CPI(M) have thrown their weight behind a state-wide bandh called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS). The farmer group's demands include input assistance and the elimination of middlemen in the procurement process.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has urged district units to back the January 28 bandh, aligning their stance with the farmers' cause. The BJD, while not publicly endorsing the strike, commended NNKS for championing farmer issues, aligning with their own planned agitation.

The NNKS is also protesting additional grievances such as the imposition of smart electricity meters and changes to rural employment schemes. While essential services remain operational, the bandh's impact on public life remains to be seen amid political debates over its legitimacy and objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)