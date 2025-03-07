Odisha Government Services Go Digital Via WhatsApp

In a significant move towards digital accessibility, residents of Odisha can now avail themselves of over 400 government services through WhatsApp, including essential documents like birth and death certificates and driving licenses, as confirmed by officials.

This technological leap followed a landmark agreement between the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) and Meta India, sealed on Friday.

Odisha's Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized the state's dedication to efficient public service delivery through technological investments, with plans to incorporate all services covered under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act via WhatsApp by year-end, while Anu Garg and Vineet Bharadwaj highlighted the transformation in citizen service access.

