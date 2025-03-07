Left Menu

Maxar Halts Satellite Imagery Access Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions

Maxar Technologies, a U.S. aerospace company, has restricted access to its satellite imagery for Ukraine following the U.S. decision to suspend intelligence sharing. The move, tied to a U.S. government program, pressures Ukraine amid peace talk negotiations. Maxar upholds commitments with other customers unaffected by this suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:26 IST
Maxar Halts Satellite Imagery Access Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. aerospace giant Maxar Technologies announced on Friday that it has suspended access to its satellite imagery for Ukraine. This decision follows the U.S. government's move to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Maxar, which holds contracts with both the U.S. government and numerous international allies, emphasized that each customer determines its own data usage. One such agreement, the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program, allows access to U.S.-obtained satellite imagery. This suspension, maxar stated, is specific to Ukrainian accounts under GEGD.

The CIA director, John Ratcliffe, confirmed the suspension of intelligence-sharing on Wednesday, intensifying pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This move seems aimed at gaining further cooperation in peace talks with Russia. Maxar reaffirmed that its other customer engagements remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025