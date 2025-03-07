Maxar Halts Satellite Imagery Access Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions

In a significant development, U.S. aerospace giant Maxar Technologies announced on Friday that it has suspended access to its satellite imagery for Ukraine. This decision follows the U.S. government's move to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Maxar, which holds contracts with both the U.S. government and numerous international allies, emphasized that each customer determines its own data usage. One such agreement, the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program, allows access to U.S.-obtained satellite imagery. This suspension, maxar stated, is specific to Ukrainian accounts under GEGD.

The CIA director, John Ratcliffe, confirmed the suspension of intelligence-sharing on Wednesday, intensifying pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This move seems aimed at gaining further cooperation in peace talks with Russia. Maxar reaffirmed that its other customer engagements remain unchanged.

