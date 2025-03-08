Chaos in the Skies: Musk's SpaceX Starship and Other Space Mishaps

Turbulence hit the skies after the explosion of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, resulting in 240 disrupted flights. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that space debris necessitated the diversion of more than two dozen planes. This marked the second explosive test for Elon Musk's ambitious Mars-bound rocket initiative.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines faced challenges with its Athena lander, which seems to have met the same fate as last year's attempt, ending up on its side on the moon's surface. Despite the setback, the mission's deployment via a SpaceX launch vehicle underscores growing private company involvement in lunar explorations.

In celestial discoveries, nine fast-moving stars' trajectories have confirmed a supermassive black hole within the Large Magellanic Cloud. Also, Europe's Ariane 6 successfully launched a French reconnaissance satellite, strengthening the continent's aerospace endeavors amid evolving international security dynamics.

