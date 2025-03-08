Left Menu

Chaos in the Skies: Musk's SpaceX Starship and Other Space Mishaps

Recent space-related incidents have disrupted air travel and highlighted challenges in lunar exploration. SpaceX's Starship explosion led to 240 diverted flights, while Intuitive Machines' moon lander faced setbacks. Ongoing research reveals a black hole in a nearby dwarf galaxy, as Europe's Ariane 6 launches a spy satellite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turbulence hit the skies after the explosion of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, resulting in 240 disrupted flights. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that space debris necessitated the diversion of more than two dozen planes. This marked the second explosive test for Elon Musk's ambitious Mars-bound rocket initiative.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines faced challenges with its Athena lander, which seems to have met the same fate as last year's attempt, ending up on its side on the moon's surface. Despite the setback, the mission's deployment via a SpaceX launch vehicle underscores growing private company involvement in lunar explorations.

In celestial discoveries, nine fast-moving stars' trajectories have confirmed a supermassive black hole within the Large Magellanic Cloud. Also, Europe's Ariane 6 successfully launched a French reconnaissance satellite, strengthening the continent's aerospace endeavors amid evolving international security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

