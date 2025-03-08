Left Menu

Explosions in Space: Setbacks for SpaceX and Intuitive Machines

Recent space developments saw the SpaceX Starship explode, disrupting 240 flights, and Intuitive Machines’ second lunar lander ending sideways after its moon landing. Meanwhile, fast-moving stars hint at a black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, as butterfly populations drop by 22% in the US amid environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's recent Starship explosion disrupted 240 flights, showcasing ongoing challenges for Elon Musk's Mars mission. The Federal Aviation Administration addressed air traffic disruptions in Florida, emphasizing safety amid debris concerns. This marks the second consecutive test failure for SpaceX's innovative yet tumultuous spacecraft.

Intuitive Machines faced another setback on its lunar mission as its Athena lander ended up on its side on the Moon's surface. The mission, intending a safe landing near the lunar south pole, highlights the challenges private companies encounter as they support NASA's cost-effective space exploration efforts.

Meanwhile, the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy presents new insights with evidence of a supermassive black hole, enhancing our cosmic understanding. On Earth, worrying environmental reports highlight a 22% decrease in butterfly populations in the US, driven by habitat loss and climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

