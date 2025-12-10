Left Menu

Elon Musk's Starlink Set to Revolutionize India's Internet Landscape

Elon Musk's Starlink is gearing up for launch in India, aiming to provide high-speed satellite internet across the country. With partnerships with major telecoms and government deals in place, Starlink plans to extend connectivity to remote areas, reflecting India's push towards a digitally empowered nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:47 IST
Elon Musk (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed his interest in entering the Indian satellite broadband market with Starlink, as indicated by his recent post on social media platform X. This development comes amid heightened anticipation over when the service will officially roll out in the country.

In a significant move, Lauren Dreyer, the Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and other senior executives met with Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The meeting aimed to discuss the expansion of satellite-based internet services to improve connectivity in remote Indian regions and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally inclusive nation.

Starlink has already made notable strides by securing agreements with the state of Maharashtra and Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel. The initiative involves deploying low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to extend internet access in hard-to-reach areas, targeting a launch around late 2025 or early 2026. Starlink's recent clearance from India's space authority, IN-SPACe, marks another step forward in its mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

