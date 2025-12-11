Left Menu

Elon Musk Teases SpaceX IPO Amid Billion-Dollar Speculation

Elon Musk hinted at a possible SpaceX IPO during a social media interaction, after reports suggested the company may go public in 2026, potentially valuing it over $1 trillion. The move could raise more than $25 billion. SpaceX has yet to comment on these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:58 IST
Elon Musk Teases SpaceX IPO Amid Billion-Dollar Speculation
Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk suggested a potential debut of SpaceX on the stock market during an exchange with Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger. This interaction comes on the heels of reports alluding to SpaceX's public listing plans slated for 2026.

According to these reports, the aerospace company aims to collect over $25 billion through its initial public offering, thrusting its market value to a staggering $1 trillion. Musk's acknowledgment of Berger's post further fuels the speculation surrounding SpaceX's future financial maneuvers.

As inquiries continue to swirl about the IPO, SpaceX has remained silent on confirming or denying the claims of such significant evolution in its financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025