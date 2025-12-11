Elon Musk Teases SpaceX IPO Amid Billion-Dollar Speculation

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk suggested a potential debut of SpaceX on the stock market during an exchange with Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger. This interaction comes on the heels of reports alluding to SpaceX's public listing plans slated for 2026.

According to these reports, the aerospace company aims to collect over $25 billion through its initial public offering, thrusting its market value to a staggering $1 trillion. Musk's acknowledgment of Berger's post further fuels the speculation surrounding SpaceX's future financial maneuvers.

As inquiries continue to swirl about the IPO, SpaceX has remained silent on confirming or denying the claims of such significant evolution in its financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)