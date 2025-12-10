Elon Musk's Starlink Set to Revolutionize Internet Access in India

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced his excitement about introducing Starlink's satellite internet services in India. He expressed these sentiments in a recent post on X, highlighting the company's aim to enhance connectivity across the country.

This announcement came after the Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, in Delhi. The meeting focused on discussing satellite-based last-mile internet access solutions for India.

Scindia emphasized the role of satellite technology in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digital empowerment. The technology promises to bridge connectivity gaps in India's rural and remote areas, promoting digital inclusion and contributing to broader national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)