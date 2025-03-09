Left Menu

France Utilizes Russian Assets to Boost Ukraine Arms Aid

France plans to use interest from Russian assets to provide Ukraine with €195 million in additional arms, according to Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecournu. This initiative includes supplying Ukraine with artillery shells and advanced weaponry for Mirage 2000 jets, consistent with international efforts to support Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:19 IST
France Utilizes Russian Assets to Boost Ukraine Arms Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is set to augment its military support for Ukraine by allocating €195 million, funded through interest accrued from frozen Russian assets, as per Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecournu's statement in a recent interview.

The funds are designated for 155-mm artillery shells and glide bombs compatible with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, among other military necessities. France's decision aligns with a broader Group of Seven commitment, which aims to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities with financial assistance from frozen Russian state assets.

Additionally, France is preparing to transfer older armored fighting units, including AMX-10RC and personnel carriers, to Ukraine, bolstering its armored fleet amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025