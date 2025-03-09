France Utilizes Russian Assets to Boost Ukraine Arms Aid

France is set to augment its military support for Ukraine by allocating €195 million, funded through interest accrued from frozen Russian assets, as per Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecournu's statement in a recent interview.

The funds are designated for 155-mm artillery shells and glide bombs compatible with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, among other military necessities. France's decision aligns with a broader Group of Seven commitment, which aims to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities with financial assistance from frozen Russian state assets.

Additionally, France is preparing to transfer older armored fighting units, including AMX-10RC and personnel carriers, to Ukraine, bolstering its armored fleet amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

