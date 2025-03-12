Reliance Jio & SpaceX Unite: Starlink's Surprising Indian Entry

Reliance Jio, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, has teamed up with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink satellite internet services in India. This unexpected alliance comes after months of contention over spectrum rights in the country.

The collaboration, which follows a similar deal between Starlink and Bharti Airtel, hinges on obtaining necessary governmental approvals. The strategic move is part of a broader trend viewed positively by analysts, suggesting it positions Starlink favorably amid India's rapidly expanding satellite service sector.

The partnership puts Starlink devices directly into Jio's extensive retail network, providing a low-cost entry model. This development highlights an evolving landscape in Indian telecommunication and sets the stage for further infrastructure collaborations between Reliance and SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)