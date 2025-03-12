Left Menu

Starlink Connects with Jio: A New Frontier in Indian Satellite Internet

Reliance Jio, the telecom giant led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has struck a deal with SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India. This follows months of talks over spectrum allocation for such services.

The partnership aims to utilize Jio's extensive telecom infrastructure and Starlink's cutting-edge satellite technology to deliver high-speed internet, especially to remote regions. However, the implementation of the deal is pending authorizations for SpaceX to operate in India.

This agreement underscores a growing trend of collaborations between telecom and satellite companies to enhance global connectivity, aligning with strategic governmental interests in advancing technology and innovation.

