Starlink Connects with Jio: A New Frontier in Indian Satellite Internet
Reliance Jio announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink satellite internet services in India, following previous discussions on spectrum allocation. Jio and SpaceX aim to leverage each other's infrastructure to provide affordable high-speed internet, focusing on remote areas in India. This move highlights increasing collaboration in the telecom sector.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Jio, the telecom giant led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has struck a deal with SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India. This follows months of talks over spectrum allocation for such services.
The partnership aims to utilize Jio's extensive telecom infrastructure and Starlink's cutting-edge satellite technology to deliver high-speed internet, especially to remote regions. However, the implementation of the deal is pending authorizations for SpaceX to operate in India.
This agreement underscores a growing trend of collaborations between telecom and satellite companies to enhance global connectivity, aligning with strategic governmental interests in advancing technology and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cryptos Bloom in India's Hinterlands Despite Regulatory Hurdles
Counterfeit Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Police Nab Three with 'Children Bank of India' Notes
EU Commission’s Historic Visit to India: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships
Semiconductors: The New Oil Driving India's Defence Innovation
India's Gold Import Plunge: A 20-Year Record Low