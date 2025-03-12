EU Prepares to Counter U.S. Tariffs with New Measures
France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, announced that the EU may escalate its response to U.S. tariffs that have taken effect. The European Commission plans counter tariffs on U.S. goods and might include digital services and intellectual property in future actions.
The European Union is gearing up for a showdown following the implementation of increased U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. On Wednesday, France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, affirmed the EU's readiness to intensify its response if necessary.
In retaliation for President Donald Trump's protectionist measures, the European Commission announced upcoming counter tariffs on €26 billion worth of U.S. goods. These measures are set to take effect from April 1, marking an end to the suspension of tariffs on American products.
Haddad indicated that the EU could potentially extend its countermeasures to include sectors like digital services or intellectual property, highlighting the bloc's strategic leverage in the ongoing trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
