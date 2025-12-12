Left Menu

European Commission Reconsiders Combustion Engine Ban: Industry's Victory

The European Commission plans to revise previous rules aimed at banning new combustion engine cars by 2035, marking a win for Germany in protecting its automotive industry. German leaders emphasized the importance of market choices and technological diversity, highlighting synthetic fuels alongside electric vehicles for achieving climate goals.

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:24 IST
The European Commission is set to propose revisions to previously planned regulations that would effectively ban the sale of new combustion engine cars in the 27-nation European bloc by 2035, according to a senior EU lawmaker.

The suggested changes, scheduled for official confirmation by December 16 from Brussels, represent a significant triumph for Germany, Europe's leading economy. This decision aligns with Germany's initiatives to safeguard its vital automotive sector, which is facing stiff competition and international trade challenges.

Manfred Weber, president of the largest party in the European Parliament, the EPP, announced at a press conference in Heidelberg that the onus of meeting climate objectives should remain with markets and consumers. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported this view, stressing that electric mobility remains a predominant strategy, yet alternative technologies such as synthetic fuels also play a critical role in achieving carbon neutrality.

