PhonePe and Xiaomi Forge Pioneering Partnership with Indus Appstore

PhonePe's Indus Appstore has entered into a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Xiaomi India, a leading consumer electronics maker, announced on Thursday. This alliance will see the Indus Appstore pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones across India.

Replacing the existing GetApps platform, the Indus Appstore aims to enhance user experience, streamline app discovery, and boost accessibility. This move signifies a strategic effort to provide a culturally nuanced mobile app ecosystem in collaboration with Xiaomi's extensive market presence.

Launched last February and backed by Walmart, the Indus Appstore is an Android-based platform crafted to meet the cultural and localized preferences of the Indian demographic. As it challenges the dominance of Google's Play Store, this partnership is set to reshape the mobile app market in India, creating new opportunities for developers and users alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)