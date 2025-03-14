FDA's Office Return Sparks Parking and Workspace Concerns
The FDA faces logistical challenges as staff return to offices, with issues like insufficient parking and workspace. Concerns arise amid planned layoffs as part of a federal directive to reduce remote work. Staff are advised on space limitations and security delays as they adjust to the transition.
As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares for the mass return of its workforce, officials have warned of significant logistical hurdles, notably inadequate workspace and parking. This comes amid broader federal efforts to curtail remote work and downsize agency operations, which have sparked concerns among staff members.
Transcripts from division meetings reveal that employees anticipate layoffs following the return order, with plans being developed by the Department of Health and Human Services. FDA staff who live within 50 miles of their facilities must resume on-site work, while those further away have been given extended deadlines.
Despite the challenges, FDA executives advise employees to expect crowded conditions and lengthy security checks. Limited parking spaces may necessitate the use of carpooling or public transportation. Meanwhile, the agency is exploring solutions for workers displaced from offices earmarked for sale, ensuring continuity during the transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
