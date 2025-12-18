Global Ocean Logistics India Prepares for Groundbreaking IPO on BSE SME Platform

Global Ocean Logistics India Limited is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform. Known for its expansive logistics services, ranging from sea to air freight, the company plans to issue 38,99,200 shares at a price band of ₹ 74 to ₹ 78 per share.

With a presence across major Indian ports and a record of handling over 30,520 shipments, the company follows an asset-light model, benefiting from certifications such as MTO, FMC, AEO, and ISO. The IPO, set to open on December 17, 2025, aims to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Mr. Niraj Nandkishore Narsaria, Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about the milestone IPO, highlighting its importance in fortifying their footprint in India's logistics sector. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited is managing the issue, expected to close by December 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)