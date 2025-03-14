Sterling Slips After UK GDP Surprise

Sterling took a hit against the dollar on Friday as the latest data revealed an unexpected contraction in British economic output for January compared to December.

The British pound saw a downturn of 0.19% for the day, trading at $1.2929, despite retaining a slight upward trend over the week overall.

The gross domestic product for the UK dipped by 0.1% in January versus December, defying economists' predictions from a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 0.1% expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)