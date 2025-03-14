Sterling Slips After UK GDP Surprise
The British pound dipped against the dollar following data that showed the UK economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in January, contrary to predictions of a slight expansion. Sterling, although down by 0.19% to $1.2929, remained marginally up for the week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:43 IST
