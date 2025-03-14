U.S. Tariffs on Global Automobile Imports Loom

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that next month's U.S. tariffs could target cars from a broad spectrum of countries, including South Korea, Japan, and Germany.

During an interview with Fox Business, Lutnick was asked about President Donald Trump's planned April 2 tariffs on automobiles. He affirmed that it would indeed impact vehicles from these nations.

Lutnick emphasized that applying tariffs universally would be fair, suggesting that the policy should not discriminate between different countries when it comes to automobile imports.

