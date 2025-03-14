Left Menu

California's Controversial Child Protection Law Challenged in Court

A federal judge blocked California's Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, intended to protect children online. The law faced legal challenges from NetChoice, which argued it infringed on free speech rights. The judge ruled the law was overly broad, highlighting issues with its enforcement and potential censorship implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:53 IST
In a significant legal battle over children's online safety, a federal judge has blocked California from enforcing a state law designed to protect minors from potentially harmful online content. The ruling marks a victory for the trade group NetChoice, which claimed the law violated First Amendment rights.

The contested law, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, required businesses to assess potential risks and adjust privacy settings for younger users. However, critics argued the law imposed undue burdens, turning tech giants into 'state-deputized censors' and threatening free speech.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman found the law overly vague and not specifically tailored to address its goals, echoing NetChoice's concerns. With the case continuing to unfold in the courts, the contentious debate highlights the ongoing struggle to balance child safety with free speech in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

