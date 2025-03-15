Left Menu

India's Hyperloop Ambitions: Breaking Boundaries in Transportation Technology

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that IIT-Madras' Hyperloop project technology will be built at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory. The project, supported by the Ministry of Railways, uses indigenous technology, marking a step towards India's first commercial Hyperloop, aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that an electronics component technology for India's ambitious Hyperloop project, developed by IIT-Madras, will be constructed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The announcement follows Vaishnaw's visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras' Thaiyur campus, where he remarked on the 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube as the longest of its kind in Asia.

Tutr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup at IIT Madras, is gearing up to launch the global commercial Hyperloop project in India, supporting the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

