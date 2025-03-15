India's Hyperloop Ambitions: Breaking Boundaries in Transportation Technology

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that an electronics component technology for India's ambitious Hyperloop project, developed by IIT-Madras, will be constructed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The announcement follows Vaishnaw's visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras' Thaiyur campus, where he remarked on the 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube as the longest of its kind in Asia.

Tutr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup at IIT Madras, is gearing up to launch the global commercial Hyperloop project in India, supporting the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)