Croma Expands Footprint with Trio of New Chennai Stores

Infiniti Retail Ltd, the company behind the 'Croma' brand, has made a significant expansion of its retail presence in Chennai by launching three new stores in strategic locations across the city.

The new outlets in Kolathur, Neelankarai East Coast Road, and Madipakkam bolster the company's footprint to 27 stores in Chennai and a total of 41 across Tamil Nadu, according to a press release issued on Friday.

A spokesperson for Infiniti Retail expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, highlighting Chennai as a crucial market. 'We are keen to ensure that customers, from the tech-savvy residents of East Coast Road to the bustling community of Kolathur and the rapidly growing Madipakkam locality, have easy access to the latest in technology and a world-class retail experience,' the spokesperson commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)