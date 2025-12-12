Left Menu

Workers Detained During Anti-Privatization Protest in Chennai

Conservancy workers, opposing the privatization of garbage clearing in Chennai, staged a demonstration in front of the secretariat on Friday. The protest, led by Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam, mainly included women who were later detained by police. Another group attempted to enter the sea and was also detained.

A wave of discontent swept through Chennai on Friday as conservancy workers intensified their campaign against the privatization of garbage clearance in two zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Led by the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam', a majority of the demonstrators were women, who assembled in front of the secretariat, voicing their opposition. The reaction from law enforcement was swift, with many protestors detained and transported away in police vehicles.

Tensions further escalated when another faction attempted a dramatic act of protest by heading towards the sea, leading to additional detentions by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

