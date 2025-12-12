Workers Detained During Anti-Privatization Protest in Chennai

A wave of discontent swept through Chennai on Friday as conservancy workers intensified their campaign against the privatization of garbage clearance in two zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Led by the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam', a majority of the demonstrators were women, who assembled in front of the secretariat, voicing their opposition. The reaction from law enforcement was swift, with many protestors detained and transported away in police vehicles.

Tensions further escalated when another faction attempted a dramatic act of protest by heading towards the sea, leading to additional detentions by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)