DOJ's Antitrust Chief Aims to Cut Consultant Costs Amid Inflation Focus

The DOJ's new head of antitrust enforcement plans to review spending on expensive consultants and shift focus to consumer market competition and inflation control. Balancing robust legal action with cost-cutting directives from Trump's administration, antitrust efforts will prioritize competitive markets impacting U.S. consumers and national security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The newly appointed head of antitrust at the U.S. Department of Justice is set to analyze the department's spending on costly economic consultants. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader initiative to reduce government expenses, as detailed in a memo obtained by Reuters.

Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater indicated antitrust work will concentrate on tackling inflation and enhancing competitiveness in consumer markets. The consultant review hints at the DOJ's strategy to meet Trump's demand for strong enforcement while adhering to advisor Elon Musk's cost-saving recommendations, known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

The DOJ's antitrust division aims to curb anticompetitive practices by challenging mergers and breaking up monopolies. Typically, these cases leverage economic experts, costing up to $30 million per lawsuit. Slater encouraged utilizing internal economists first to optimize resources. With limited means, the division will prioritize markets influencing consumer wallets and national security, addressing inflation and technological competition involving AI, 5G, and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

