Showcasing North East Talent: IndiaSkills Competition Kicks Off

The IndiaSkills 2025–26 competition, focused on showcasing talent from the North East, begins in Guwahati. Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development, it features 26 skill categories. This event aims to enhance regional vocational skills, with winners moving on to a national level competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant IndiaSkills 2025–26 competition officially commences in Guwahati, specifically highlighting the talent within the North East region of India. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is at the helm, ensuring a showcase of diverse skills across 26 categories at Gauhati University.

Joint Secretary Hena Usman emphasized the competition's unique approach tailored for the North East, creating a dedicated platform to promote regional and national excellence. The event has been strategically planned to eliminate barriers, facilitating wider participation and stronger skill ecosystems in the area.

With a significant footprint of 3.65 lakh participants nationally, the competition sets the stage for robust industry alignment and high-standard skill benchmarking, ultimately paving the way for participants to advance in national and international arenas, including the prestigious WorldSkills Competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

