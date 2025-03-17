Boxing Secures Spot in LA 2028 Olympics

Left Menu

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board recommended boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This decision follows a provisional recognition granted to World Boxing by the IOC. The Paris 2024 boxing events were managed by the IOC after the International Boxing Association lost its recognition due to governance issues.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that boxing be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, concluding years of uncertainty surrounding the sport's place in the Games.

Last month, the IOC provisionally recognized World Boxing, marking a significant step toward securing the sport's Olympic future. This follows the IOC's management of the boxing competitions at the Paris 2024 Games, after the International Boxing Association was stripped of its recognition in 2023 due to governance and financial reform failures.

With the recommendation, boxing enthusiasts can anticipate seeing the sport return to the Olympic stage in 2028, bringing closure to a tumultuous period for the boxing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

