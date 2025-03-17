Left Menu

Motorama EV Secures ₹1.12 Crore to Revolutionize HVAC Motor Technology

Motorama EV Private Limited has raised ₹1.12 crore, led by Campus Angels Network, to enhance product development and manufacturing of sustainable BLDC motors for HVAC. By eliminating rare-earth materials, Motorama aims to revolutionize energy-efficient motor solutions in the industry, focusing on performance, sustainability, and cost savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:14 IST
  • India

Motorama EV Private Limited, an innovative startup from Chennai, India, announced it has raised ₹1.12 crore in a recent funding round led by Campus Angels Network. The startup is known for its development of rare-earth-free BLDC motors specifically designed for HVAC applications, which aim to replace traditional motors with more energy-efficient alternatives.

Incubated at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) IIT Delhi, Motorama is focused on creating high-performance BLDC motors that prioritize sustainability. These motors eliminate the necessity for rare-earth materials, addressing both environmental and supply chain issues while improving durability and performance. The leadership team, including Founder & CEO Abhishek Gupta, emphasizes this investment as a key step in redefining HVAC motor technology.

The funding will allow Motorama to improve its manufacturing capabilities, optimize its supply chain, and bolster research and development initiatives. With the support of Campus Angels Network, Motorama is poised to expand its market presence, delivering innovative and energy-efficient motor solutions to commercial and industrial sectors. The company's commitment to performance, affordability, and sustainability is set to make it a significant player in India's evolving HVAC industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

