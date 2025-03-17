Left Menu

Ecom Express and Truecaller Unite for Enhanced Customer Communication

Ecom Express has partnered with Truecaller to enhance customer communication by using Truecaller's Customer Experience solution. The initiative aims to reduce call rejections and build trust by featuring verified business caller IDs, ultimately improving operational efficiency and transparency in logistics interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:55 IST
Ecom Express, a leader in technology-enabled logistics solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Truecaller for business. This collaboration is set to revolutionize customer communication, focusing on reliability and security to foster trust in logistics interactions.

Serving a vast network of online sellers, D2C brands, and e-commerce marketplaces, Ecom Express will leverage Truecaller's communication technology to significantly reduce call rejection rates and enhance transparency. The adoption of Truecaller's Customer Experience solution is central to this initiative, aiming for seamless and secure communication across India.

By utilizing Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID, Ecom Express ensures customers can easily recognize verified calls through features like the company name, logo, verified badge, and category designation. This verification mechanism aims to decrease instances of ignored calls due to mistrust, thus boosting response rates and operational efficiency.

