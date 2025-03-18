Left Menu

Anticipated Homecoming: NASA Astronauts' Unusual Return Mission

Veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are returning to Earth after an extended mission on the ISS. Their journey faced delays and changes due to Boeing Starliner issues, leading to a plan utilizing SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Their return trip concludes an unusual NASA mission influenced by political drama.

Astronauts

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are anticipated to start their return journey to Earth after being aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months. Set to undock on Tuesday at 1:05 a.m. ET, they embark on a 17-hour trip back home.

The return marks an end to the extended mission of "Butch and Suni," which was initially planned to be an eight-day test mission with Boeing's Starliner. The mission, however, faced delays after issues with the spacecraft, prompting NASA to utilize SpaceX's Crew Dragon for their return instead.

The astronauts' extended stay became a regular part of NASA's operations on the ISS, with the crew conducting research and maintenance. Their return, amid political jabs involving past administrations, highlights challenges and developments within NASA's human spaceflight program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

