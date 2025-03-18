Left Menu

Deloitte and CleverTap Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP partners with CleverTap to transform customer engagement strategies through AI-driven data insights. The collaboration targets sectors like retail and travel, aiming to enhance customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation. The effort focuses on pilot projects, industry-specific solutions, and sustainable growth metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:18 IST
Deloitte and CleverTap Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Customer Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has partnered with CleverTap in a strategic move to revolutionize customer engagement strategies through data-driven insights and AI automation. This alliance aims to optimize customer interactions, improve retention rates, and accelerate digital transformation for businesses.

The partnership targets key sectors such as retail, financial services, and quick commerce, focusing on delivering seamless, personalized, and scalable customer experiences. With a strong emphasis on real-time analytics and predictive insights, the collaboration aims to equip businesses with advanced tools and technologies.

In the short term, the partnership will emphasize pilot projects and joint training. Over time, efforts will expand into industry-specific solution development, co-innovation labs, and strategic ecosystem partnerships for sustainable growth. This initiative marks a significant step towards redefining customer connections and driving market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025