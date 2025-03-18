Deloitte and CleverTap Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has partnered with CleverTap in a strategic move to revolutionize customer engagement strategies through data-driven insights and AI automation. This alliance aims to optimize customer interactions, improve retention rates, and accelerate digital transformation for businesses.

The partnership targets key sectors such as retail, financial services, and quick commerce, focusing on delivering seamless, personalized, and scalable customer experiences. With a strong emphasis on real-time analytics and predictive insights, the collaboration aims to equip businesses with advanced tools and technologies.

In the short term, the partnership will emphasize pilot projects and joint training. Over time, efforts will expand into industry-specific solution development, co-innovation labs, and strategic ecosystem partnerships for sustainable growth. This initiative marks a significant step towards redefining customer connections and driving market leadership.

