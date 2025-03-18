Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Amplifies AI Adoption with Google Cloud Alliance

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance AI adoption globally. The collaboration aims to modernize enterprise infrastructure and optimize returns from AI-powered solutions, focusing on industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. Tech Mahindra is investing in upskilling talent and establishing dedicated centers for service delivery.

Updated: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST
Tech Mahindra, an IT services powerhouse, announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to expedite global AI adoption across enterprises.

This alliance will enable companies to modernize their infrastructures and data architectures, achieving optimal returns on AI-powered cloud solutions, according to a company statement.

Leveraging Tech Mahindra's expertise alongside Google Cloud's AI competencies, including Gemini models, the partnership aims to deliver custom solutions for sectors such as communications, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance.

Atul Soneja, Tech Mahindra's COO, stated that these solutions will streamline operations and unlock new growth avenues while complying with regulatory standards.

Tech Mahindra is advancing its collaboration by investing in talent upskilling and has established Google Cloud-focused delivery centers in Mexico.

With over 2,000 certified resources and 10,000 trained engineers, Tech Mahindra is a key player, ensuring successful AI deployment in various industries.

The company's stock was slightly higher at Rs 1,439.85 on the BSE during Tuesday's trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

