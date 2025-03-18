Left Menu

BYD's Ultra-Fast EV Chargers Spark Competition with Tesla

BYD, China's leading EV manufacturer, has announced an ultra-fast EV charging system. Capable of fully charging an EV in five to eight minutes, these chargers aim to match the convenience of gas refueling. BYD's flash-chargers use advanced silicon carbide power chips, enhancing their market position against competitors like Tesla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:12 IST
BYD's Ultra-Fast EV Chargers Spark Competition with Tesla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

BYD, China's premier electric vehicle manufacturer, announced a groundbreaking ultra-fast EV charging system on Monday, claiming recharges nearly as swift as gas refueling. The new flash-chargers can charge BYD's latest electric vehicles within five to eight minutes. The company plans to erect over 4,000 such stations across China.

Slow charging times have historically hindered the transition from traditional vehicles to electric ones. However, Chinese consumers are increasingly switching, evident in a 40% increase in EV and hybrid sales last year. BYD's latest revelations impacted Tesla, causing a 4.8% decline in its share price.

BYD's new chargers rely on proprietary silicon carbide power chips with voltages of up to 1,500V. Boasting a production of 4.3 million new energy vehicles last year, the company is ahead of competitors like Tesla in some metrics. Despite these advances, BYD faces challenges, with some models ranked low in quality studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025