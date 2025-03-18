Left Menu

Ad Giants Under Fire: Indian Antitrust Raids Probe Price Collusion

The Indian antitrust body has raided global advertising giants GroupM, Dentsu, and Interpublic Group over alleged price collusion. This action involves the Competition Commission of India examining accusations of ad rate fixing. The investigations have targeted multiple locations in India and could take months.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:16 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has intensified its crackdown on alleged price collusion, raiding global advertising powerhouses including GroupM, Dentsu, and Interpublic Group's offices.

This enforcement action follows revelations of price-fixing in the advertising sector amid significant market shifts, such as the merger between Walt Disney and Reliance's Indian media assets.

As investigations continue, the raid impacts are closely monitored, with several industry giants yet to respond to inquiries regarding the allegations.

