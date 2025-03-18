Ad Giants Under Fire: Indian Antitrust Raids Probe Price Collusion

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has intensified its crackdown on alleged price collusion, raiding global advertising powerhouses including GroupM, Dentsu, and Interpublic Group's offices.

This enforcement action follows revelations of price-fixing in the advertising sector amid significant market shifts, such as the merger between Walt Disney and Reliance's Indian media assets.

As investigations continue, the raid impacts are closely monitored, with several industry giants yet to respond to inquiries regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)