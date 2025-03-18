Left Menu

Google's Strategic Acquisition: Securing the Future with Wiz

Alphabet announces its largest deal to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion, enhancing its cloud-computing capacity. The move strengthens Google's competitive edge against Amazon and Microsoft amid rising demand for AI-powered security solutions. The acquisition follows regulatory hurdles and rising interest in cybersecurity post-CrowdStrike outage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:04 IST
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced its most significant acquisition to date on Tuesday, purchasing the cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion. This strategic move aims to bolster Google's cloud computing capabilities, enabling it to compete more effectively against industry giants Amazon and Microsoft.

Initially, Google offered $23 billion for Wiz last year, but antitrust concerns forced the startup to pause the deal. The acquisition will enhance Google's cloud business by integrating Wiz's AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, crucial for managing risks in the burgeoning field driven by generative AI technology like ChatGPT.

Despite a challenging regulatory landscape in 2024, optimistic sentiments prevail on Wall Street that the Trump administration may ease some antitrust policies. With increasing interest in cybersecurity following last year's CrowdStrike outage, Wiz has solidified its standing with a $12 billion valuation and partnerships with major cloud service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

