Lok Sabha Implements AI for Multilingual Debate Transcription

Lok Sabha will use AI tools for live interpretation and transcription of debates in multiple languages and develop a chatbot for MPs to access rules and data. This initiative, named Sansad Bhashini, aims to enhance multilingual accessibility and streamline parliamentary operations through cutting-edge AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to revolutionize its parliamentary processes by deploying cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence tools. These tools will enable live interpretation and transcription of parliamentary debates in various Indian languages, ensuring better accessibility and understanding for all MPs and citizens.

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Tuesday. This collaboration aims to create the Sansad AI solution, supported by the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The initiative, titled Sansad Bhashini, will provide comprehensive multilingual support and streamline legislative processes. Key features include AI-based translation of debate documents, an AI-powered chatbot to assist in retrieving procedural rules, and real-time speech-to-text conversion. This bold step is set to reinforce India's position in technology-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

