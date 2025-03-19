Zoox Forced to Recall 258 Self-Driving Vehicles After Safety Probe

Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox has been compelled to recall 258 vehicles due to issues identified in its automated driving system, a company filing revealed on Wednesday. The recall follows a U.S. investigation that pointed to unanticipated hard braking incidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began a probe in May after reports of Zoox vehicles engaging in unexpected braking, leading to two collisions that injured motorcyclists. Zoox addressed these by updating its software on the affected vehicles, particularly for scenarios involving cyclists and rapidly approaching motorcyclists.

Zoox emphasized its commitment to transparency and safety, agreeing to the recall in light of NHTSA's findings. The company continues its expansion, actively testing autonomous vehicles in new cities. The self-driving sector faces heightened scrutiny, illustrated by recalls from peers like Waymo and an ongoing investigation into Zoox's self-certification practices.

