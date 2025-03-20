Hino Motors Faces $1.6 Billion Penalty in U.S. Emissions Fraud Case

Hino Motors, under the Japanese automaker Toyota, has admitted guilt in a long-running emissions deception in the United States. The company faces a hefty $1.6 billion penalty, as confirmed by the U.S. Justice Department. A federal judge has enforced a $521.76 million fine and a five-year probation period, barring the import of its diesel engines.

Further, a $1.087 billion forfeiture judgment has been imposed. Jeffrey Hall, acting head of the EPA's enforcement division, stated that companies violating environmental laws through data fabrication deserve strict accountability.

Notably silent, Toyota refrained from commenting on the issue while Hino previously announced its intention to plead guilty for breaching engine emission standards in over 105,000 vehicles from 2010-2022. Hino's internal review disclosed falsified emissions data dating back to 2003, resulting in a comprehensive settlement mandating emissions mitigation and vehicle recalls.

