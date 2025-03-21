Astroscale Partners with Indian Space Firms to Revolutionize Orbital Services

In a strategic move, Japanese company Astroscale has joined forces with Indian space firms Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to enhance technology and services in orbital debris removal.

The collaboration aims to bid for Indian clients within the next two years, marking Astroscale's inaugural operations in the Asia-Pacific region outside its native Japan. The move comes as India opens up its space sector to private players, creating a conducive environment for commercial space ventures.

India's space policy has evolved to encourage private sector participation with a $116 million fund to support startups. Astroscale considers India a promising market given its established space capabilities. The partnership is expected to expand market opportunities across emerging space economies.

