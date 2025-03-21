Left Menu

Astroscale Partners with Indian Space Firms to Revolutionize Orbital Services

Astroscale, a Japanese company focused on orbital debris removal, has partnered with Indian firms Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace. These collaborations aim to launch new orbital services in India within two years, marking Astroscale's first ventures in Asia-Pacific outside Japan. India's expanding space market presents new opportunities for private sector growth.

Astroscale Partners with Indian Space Firms to Revolutionize Orbital Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Japanese company Astroscale has joined forces with Indian space firms Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to enhance technology and services in orbital debris removal.

The collaboration aims to bid for Indian clients within the next two years, marking Astroscale's inaugural operations in the Asia-Pacific region outside its native Japan. The move comes as India opens up its space sector to private players, creating a conducive environment for commercial space ventures.

India's space policy has evolved to encourage private sector participation with a $116 million fund to support startups. Astroscale considers India a promising market given its established space capabilities. The partnership is expected to expand market opportunities across emerging space economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

