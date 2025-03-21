China Sets Boundaries on Facial Recognition Technology
China's cyberspace regulator has issued new regulations on facial recognition technology. The rules prohibit entities from forcing individuals to verify their identity using the technology. This move addresses public concerns about privacy risks associated with the widespread adoption of facial recognition.
China's cyberspace regulator unveiled new regulations regarding the use of facial recognition technology on Friday. These rules explicitly prohibit any entity from compelling individuals to confirm their identity with facial recognition methods.
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced these guidelines on its official website, emphasizing the regulations respond to societal apprehensions over data privacy risks linked to widespread facial recognition use.
This regulatory move indicates a growing recognition within China of the need to protect individual privacy amidst technological advances.
