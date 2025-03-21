Left Menu

China Sets Boundaries on Facial Recognition Technology

China's cyberspace regulator has issued new regulations on facial recognition technology. The rules prohibit entities from forcing individuals to verify their identity using the technology. This move addresses public concerns about privacy risks associated with the widespread adoption of facial recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:24 IST
China Sets Boundaries on Facial Recognition Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's cyberspace regulator unveiled new regulations regarding the use of facial recognition technology on Friday. These rules explicitly prohibit any entity from compelling individuals to confirm their identity with facial recognition methods.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced these guidelines on its official website, emphasizing the regulations respond to societal apprehensions over data privacy risks linked to widespread facial recognition use.

This regulatory move indicates a growing recognition within China of the need to protect individual privacy amidst technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025