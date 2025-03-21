Corporate America Reacts to Trump's Tariffs: A Shift in Global Sourcing
President Trump's new tariffs on Chinese imports prompt U.S. corporations to adjust their sourcing strategies. Companies like Target and Best Buy warn of potential price hikes. Businesses are shifting production to other countries and planning U.S.-based manufacturing to minimize tariff impacts.
In response to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs on Chinese imports, American corporations are swiftly taking countermeasures. While certain levies on Canada and Mexico have been put on hold, the imposition on China has caused notable disruptions.
Major retailers like Best Buy and Target have warned consumers about looming price increases. Target is already moving a significant portion of its store-brand production from China to countries like Guatemala and Honduras. In a similar effort, Kroger is diversifying its supplier base to mitigate tariff impacts.
In anticipation of these changes, companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and MGA Entertainment are adjusting their global supply chains. Additionally, new U.S. investments are on the rise with companies like Apple and Eli Lilly committing to major spending in domestic manufacturing and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- price increases
- sourcing
- Best Buy
- Target
- Kroger
- Hewlett Packard
- Apple
- Eli Lilly
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs raises emerging markets' target on AI-driven China rally
Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links held in UP; wanted to target Maha Kumbh, says DGP
Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links held in UP;wanted to target Maha Kumbh, says DGP
China targets 7.2 percent defence budget hike, 5 percent growth despite trade war with US
Pro-Khalistan extremists target EAM convoy in London, India reacts