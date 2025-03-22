Closing the Doors on Cross-Border Camaraderie: The Haskell Library's New Reality

U.S. authorities announced the closure of Canadian access to the historic Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which straddles the Canada-U.S. border. This decision has sparked criticism from community members in Stanstead, Quebec, who cherish the library as a symbol of cross-border unity.

Previously, Canadians could enter the library using a sidewalk from the American side with minimal documentation. Under new regulations, such access will be discontinued after October 1, necessitating a formal border crossing.

While the U.S. cites rising illicit activities as the reason for increased border security, apprehensions near the library have decreased. The closure highlights tensions in U.S.-Canada relations while ignoring the library's historic role in fostering bilateral collaboration and cultural exchange.

