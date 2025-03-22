Closing the Doors on Cross-Border Camaraderie: The Haskell Library's New Reality
The U.S. is ending Canadian access to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, causing criticism from Quebec. Previously, Canadians could access via Vermont without formal checks. This closure symbolizes deteriorating US-Canada relations, aimed at addressing illicit cross-border activities despite lower detention rates.
U.S. authorities announced the closure of Canadian access to the historic Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which straddles the Canada-U.S. border. This decision has sparked criticism from community members in Stanstead, Quebec, who cherish the library as a symbol of cross-border unity.
Previously, Canadians could enter the library using a sidewalk from the American side with minimal documentation. Under new regulations, such access will be discontinued after October 1, necessitating a formal border crossing.
While the U.S. cites rising illicit activities as the reason for increased border security, apprehensions near the library have decreased. The closure highlights tensions in U.S.-Canada relations while ignoring the library's historic role in fostering bilateral collaboration and cultural exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)