Elon Musk's xAI and X: A Billionaire's Power Move

Elon Musk's xAI has acquired his social media company X, formerly Twitter, in a $33 billion all-stock deal, consolidating Musk's holdings and facilitating AI development. The merger aims to enhance data integration with the Grok AI model. Details on investor compensation and regulatory plans remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 06:29 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has orchestrated another strategic maneuver by merging his xAI venture with his social media firm X, once known as Twitter. This $33 billion all-stock transaction solidifies Musk's grip on his various enterprises while potentially streamlining AI advancements, notably with the Grok model.

Announcing the acquisition on X, Musk revealed that the merged entity values xAI at $80 billion. Despite the merger's colossal scale, specifics such as investor compensation and leadership integration within the new firm are yet to be disclosed, prompting speculation about future regulatory hurdles.

Musk's ambitious consolidation aims to leverage combined data, distribution, and expertise. While maintaining his competitive edge against entities like OpenAI, this move underscores Musk's intent to expand AI integration across his ventures, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of Silicon Valley's AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

