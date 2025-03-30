Explosive Debut: Europe's First Orbital Rocket Test Faces Setback

A German startup's bid to launch a satellite-carrying rocket from Europe faced a significant setback as the test vehicle exploded seconds after lifting off from a Norwegian spaceport. The uncrewed Spectrum rocket by Isar Aerospace marked the first orbital rocket launch attempt from Europe, a region eager to tap into the flourishing commercial space industry.

Launched from Andoeya Spaceport, the Spectrum was meant to serve small and medium-sized satellites, although it carried no cargo on its maiden flight. Isar Aerospace acknowledged the possibility of an early conclusion to the flight but emphasized the wealth of data obtained, which will be crucial for future missions.

Europe is striving for space autonomy to rival global leaders like SpaceX and ArianeGroup. With Europe's market in focus, other nations like Sweden and Britain are also developing their space facilities, aiming to increase their foothold in the satellite launch arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)