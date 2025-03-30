ChatGPT Overload: Studio Ghibli Image Feature Sparks Global Outage

ChatGPT, the acclaimed AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, faced a global service disruption over the weekend as users were drawn to its new Studio Ghibli-style image generation feature.

The outage, beginning Saturday evening, affected several users who expressed dissatisfaction on social media. By Sunday afternoon, the incident intensified with OpenAI acknowledging elevated error rates as servers struggled under increased demand.

OpenAI confirmed on Sunday that all services have resumed normal operation and promised a detailed root cause analysis within five business days. The surge in activity highlighted the popularity and demand for creative AI tools.

