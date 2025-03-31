Left Menu

Lantronix Launches Open-Q 8550CS SOM to Revolutionize Edge AI

Lantronix Inc. introduces the Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module, offering advanced AI and ML capabilities for Edge computing. Utilizing Qualcomm's Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, the module supports diverse industrial applications, accelerating product development across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and retail with robust AI engine and optimal connectivity features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irvine | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Lantronix Inc., headquartered in Irvine, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module (SOM), designed to enhance AI capabilities in Edge computing. The new module leverages the power of Qualcomm's Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, providing industry-leading on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) features.

This production-ready platform is tailored to meet the advanced requirements of Edge computing, facilitating quicker market entry for developers. It supports various industrial applications, from smart warehousing to video collaboration, offering unparalleled processing capacity and connectivity features.

Lantronix's ongoing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies exemplifies their commitment to integrating cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of IoT and AI development, delivering transformative capabilities suitable for a wide array of commercial and industrial applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

