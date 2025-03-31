Lantronix Launches Open-Q 8550CS SOM to Revolutionize Edge AI

Lantronix Inc., headquartered in Irvine, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module (SOM), designed to enhance AI capabilities in Edge computing. The new module leverages the power of Qualcomm's Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, providing industry-leading on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) features.

This production-ready platform is tailored to meet the advanced requirements of Edge computing, facilitating quicker market entry for developers. It supports various industrial applications, from smart warehousing to video collaboration, offering unparalleled processing capacity and connectivity features.

Lantronix's ongoing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies exemplifies their commitment to integrating cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of IoT and AI development, delivering transformative capabilities suitable for a wide array of commercial and industrial applications.

