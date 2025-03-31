Nokia Boosts Vodafone Idea's Network with Optical Expansion

Nokia, a leading telecommunications equipment provider, plans to upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea's optical transport network throughout major metro and circle locations in India. This initiative is part of Vodafone Idea's ambitious Rs 30,000 crore network expansion plan, with Nokia being one of the three vendors chosen for the project.

The optical network upgrade aims to enhance Vodafone Idea's customer experience, ensuring the network is poised for future demand. With Nokia's state-of-the-art optical solutions, a high-capacity and agile network will be established, supporting India's digital transformation across various sectors.

This expansion is expected to significantly heighten Vodafone Idea's network capacity, facilitating 4G data growth and aiding in the forthcoming 5G rollout. The project highlights Nokia's commitment to next-generation connectivity, solidifying its leadership in India's optical transport market.

(With inputs from agencies.)