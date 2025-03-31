Asian Giants Unite: Tripartite Agreement on U.S. Tariffs
China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to collaborate in addressing U.S. tariffs, as reported by a Chinese state broadcaster's social media account. The nations aim to enhance semiconductor trade, with Japan and South Korea seeking imports from China, while China looks to buy from them. Strengthening supply chain cooperation is a shared goal.
- Country:
- China
In a significant move, China, Japan, and South Korea have reached a mutual agreement to collectively address the issue of U.S. tariffs. This development was announced via a social media account linked to China's state broadcaster, CCTV, earlier this week.
In a shift aimed at bolstering their semiconductor industries, Japan and South Korea are looking at importing essential raw materials from China. Concurrently, China has expressed a keen interest in acquiring chip products from the two neighboring nations, according to a post on Weibo by the account Yuyuan Tantian.
The three countries have concurred on the importance of bolstering their supply chain cooperation and have vowed to engage in ongoing dialogue concerning export controls, the account added.
