HCLTech Launches New US Subsidiary to Transform Public Sector
HCLTech has launched a new US subsidiary, Public Sector Solutions, focusing on AI-led tech transformation for government agencies. Led by Arjun Sethi, the subsidiary will enhance public sector services through expertise and leadership. Shares of HCLTech saw a marginal decline following this announcement.
HCLTech announced on Monday the establishment of HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS), a dedicated subsidiary aimed at serving state and local government bodies, educational institutions, and federal civilian and defense agencies in the United States.
Leading the initiative is Arjun Sethi in his capacity as Chief Growth Officer, who will also preside as president of PSS. The subsidiary is part of the Strategic Segments business within HCLTech. The focus on AI-driven technology transformation underscores the company's heightened commitment to the public sector.
C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech, emphasized the advantage of a dedicated subsidiary in delivering AI and digital transformation expertise across all public sector segments. The new setup promises enhanced government agency partnerships and improved constituent experiences. Board members include Sethi, General Counsel Raghu Raman Lakshmanan, and Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri. HCLTech's stock experienced a 2.20% dip, closing at Rs 1,590.95 on the BSE.
