Left Menu

HCLTech Launches New US Subsidiary to Transform Public Sector

HCLTech has launched a new US subsidiary, Public Sector Solutions, focusing on AI-led tech transformation for government agencies. Led by Arjun Sethi, the subsidiary will enhance public sector services through expertise and leadership. Shares of HCLTech saw a marginal decline following this announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:22 IST
HCLTech Launches New US Subsidiary to Transform Public Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCLTech announced on Monday the establishment of HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS), a dedicated subsidiary aimed at serving state and local government bodies, educational institutions, and federal civilian and defense agencies in the United States.

Leading the initiative is Arjun Sethi in his capacity as Chief Growth Officer, who will also preside as president of PSS. The subsidiary is part of the Strategic Segments business within HCLTech. The focus on AI-driven technology transformation underscores the company's heightened commitment to the public sector.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech, emphasized the advantage of a dedicated subsidiary in delivering AI and digital transformation expertise across all public sector segments. The new setup promises enhanced government agency partnerships and improved constituent experiences. Board members include Sethi, General Counsel Raghu Raman Lakshmanan, and Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri. HCLTech's stock experienced a 2.20% dip, closing at Rs 1,590.95 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025