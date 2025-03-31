Infosys Partners with Linux Foundation Networking to Advance Responsible AI

Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) aimed at promoting Responsible AI principles and driving the adoption of domain-specific artificial intelligence in global networks.

This initiative highlights a mutual dedication to developing responsible, effective, and sustainable AI technologies. Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework from its Topaz AI offerings to two new networking projects: Salus and Essedum.

According to the release, Salus is powered by Infosys' comprehensive Responsible AI Toolkit, offering advanced technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI risks like bias, privacy breaches, and harmful content, while enhancing model transparency. Essedum harnesses Infosys' seed code and existing AI networking solutions to accelerate AI integration within the networking industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)